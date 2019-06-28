First Look: Mohanlal And Suriya In Bandobast, As Revealed By Rajamouli

Suriya Sivakumar and Mohanlal in Bandobast's poster. (Image courtesy: ssrajamouli )

Highlights S S Rajamouli shared Bandobast's first look on Twitter Bandobast stars Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya in lead roles It is the Telugu version of Tamil film 'Kaappaan'

Director S S Rajamouli released the first look of Suriya Sivakumar and Mohanlal's upcoming movie Bandobast, which is the Telugu version of much anticipated Tamil film Kaappaan, on his Twitter profile on Friday. Bandobast brings director K. V. Anand and Tamil star Surya together for the third time. The duo have previously worked in Ayan (2009) and Maattrraan (2012). In the poster shared by the Baahubali director, Surya can be seen sporting a moustache while legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal can be seen donning a pair of reading glasses and beard. Bandobast also features Raja Rani star Arya in main role.

Sharing the poster, S S Rajamouli wrote: "Happy to release the first look of Suriya Sivakumar and Mohanlal sir's #Bandobast. Best wishes to K. V. Anand and his entire team."

Thanking S S Rajamouli for releasing the first look poster, Suriya tweeted: "Thank you so very much S S Rajamouli sir! Our whole team is grateful! Love you sir."

Thank you so very much @ssrajamouli sir! Our whole team is grateful! Love you sir #Bandobasthttps://t.co/3OIm5FAZAw — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 28, 2019

Bandobast features Suriya as a high-rank police officer while Mohanlal portrays the role of Prime Minister of India in the film. Lyca Productions, which has produced several hit films like Kaththi and 2.0, is funding Bandobast. The film also stars Arya's wife Sayyeshaa along with Prem, Chirag Jani, Poorna, Mayilsami and Samuthirakani and Bollywood actor Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Bandobast is slated to release on August 30 this year.

On the work front, S S Rajamouli recently announced a film with Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR Rama Rao.

See his tweet here:

The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON!#RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli@tarak9999#RamCharanhttps://t.co/PTENUB7pwV — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 22, 2018

Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR Rama Rao have previously worked with the Baahubali director. S S Rajamouli cast Jr NTR Rama Rao in his 2001 film Student No.1, 2003's Simhadri and 2007's Yamadonga while Ram Charan collaborated with the director in 2009 movie Magadheera.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability