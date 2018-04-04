Rajamouli, Currently In Pakistan For Baahubali, Posts Pics From Lahore

Rajamouli has shared several pictures from Pakistan, where his two-part epic series Baahubali will be screened

April 04, 2018
Prabhas and Rajamouli on Baahubali: The Conclusion sets (Image courtesy: baahubalimovie)

  1. He posted a picture from Shadman Chowk, where Bhagat Singh was hanged
  2. He also tweeted some pictures from Bhagat Singh's college
  3. The Baahubali films will be screened at a film festival
Filmmaker S S Rajamouli has shared several pictures from Pakistan, where his two-part epic series Baahubali will be screened. The Baahubali films will be screened at the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi. Rajamouli is currently in Lahore and from there, he has posted two tweets. One of the pictures he has posted is from Shadman Chowk, where freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was hanged by the Britishers and the other one is from National College of Arts, where he studied. "This non-descript junction, Shadman Chowk in Lahore is the place where Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British... Goosebumps," Rajamouli tweeted.

Take a look at Rajamouli's tweets here.
 
 

Of taking Baahubali to Pakistan, Rajamouli earlier tweeted, "Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite."
 

Baahubali: The Beginning is the first part in the series and released in 2015 while Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the theatres last year. The film opened across 100 screens in Pakistan. Both the Baahubali films have been screened in several international film festivals including Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan, L'Etrange International Film Festival in Paris and the Moscow International Film Festival.

Baahubali: The Conclusion shattered major box office records and the Hindi version made Rs 500 crore.

Rajamouli's Baahubali is set in the fictional Mahishmathi kingdom. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati play pivotal roles in the films, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

