Rajamouli, Currently In Pakistan For Baahubali, Posts Pics From Lahore

Highlights
- He posted a picture from Shadman Chowk, where Bhagat Singh was hanged
- He also tweeted some pictures from Bhagat Singh's college
- The Baahubali films will be screened at a film festival
Take a look at Rajamouli's tweets here.
National College of Arts, Lahore... Bhagat Singh studied here. pic.twitter.com/cX8iMtSYUw— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 4, 2018
This non descript junction, shadman chowk in Lahore is the place where Bhagath Singh was hanged by the British... Goose bumps... pic.twitter.com/1UfYARn1W3— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 3, 2018
Of taking Baahubali to Pakistan, Rajamouli earlier tweeted, "Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite."
Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 28, 2018
Baahubali: The Beginning is the first part in the series and released in 2015 while Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the theatres last year. The film opened across 100 screens in Pakistan. Both the Baahubali films have been screened in several international film festivals including Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan, L'Etrange International Film Festival in Paris and the Moscow International Film Festival.
Rajamouli's Baahubali is set in the fictional Mahishmathi kingdom. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati play pivotal roles in the films, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.