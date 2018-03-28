SS Rajamouli's 'Excited' About Taking Baahubali To Pakistan Film Festival

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set to take his magnum opus Baahubali to Pakistan. The two-part series will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi, Rajamouli revealed. "Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries. The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you, Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite," Rajamouli tweeted on Wednesday. Baahubali: The Conclusion opened across 100 screens in Pakistan last year. Both parts of Baahubali have toured several international film festivals including Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan, L'Etrange International Film Festival in Paris and the Moscow International Film Festival.
Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 28, 2018
Rajamouli's Baahubali, spread over two films, is set in the fictional Mahishmathi kingdom. Bhallal Deva (Rana Daggubati) schemes to get his cousin Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) killed. Two decades later, his son Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) returns to avenge his father and reclaim the throne of Mahishmathi. Baahubali also stars Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Other Indian films, which will be a part of the Pakistan International Film Festival are Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi, Rajat Kapoor's Ankhon Dekhi, Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium, Sanjay Mishra's Kadvi Hawa, Swara Bhasker's Nil Battey Sannata and Marathi movie Sairat.