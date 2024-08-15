When Suriya Said That He "Regrets" Turning Down SS Rajamouli's <i>Baahubali</i>: "Missed Out On A Big Opportunity"

Suriya, one of Tamil cinema's highest-paid actors, is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Kanguva. The actor has starred in numerous commercially successful films like Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and the Singam series. However, there is one major blockbuster that he turned down and later regretted his decision. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali is the blockbuster that Suriya turned down. As reported by News18, the acclaimed director had approached Suriya for a significant role in the Baahubali franchise, which starred Prabhas. Despite the offer, Suriya wasn't convinced by the character and opted out.

According to Times Of India, Suriya, in one of his film's press conferences in 2017, said, "We all make mistakes in life and even I did. I missed out on a big opportunity to work with SS Rajamouli. But I'm ready to do a film with him if he considers it.

ICYDK: The Baahubali franchise shattered multiple box office records. Baahubali: The Beginning grossed Rs 600 crore worldwide. The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, soared even higher, amassing Rs 1,810 crore globally, as reported by Box Office India. Altogether, the franchise accumulated a staggering Rs 2,410 crore at the box office. The epic saga also featured an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar alongside Prabhas.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Suriya's film Kanguva, directed by Siva, was recently unveiled and has been met with enthusiasm from fans. Kanguva is a fantasy action adventure that features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, with both actors marking their Tamil film debuts. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 10, 2024.