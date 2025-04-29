SS Rajamouli Addresses Rumours On Nani Joining His Passion Project <i>Mahabharata</i>: "He Is Definitely A Part Of It"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. SS Rajamouli confirmed Nani's role in his upcoming Mahabharata project. Rajamouli plans to give a unique twist to the Mahabharata narrative. The director aims to enhance characters and their inter-relationships.

SS Rajamouli who has given us mega blockbusters such as Baahubali and RRR, has been speaking a lot about his upcoming passion project Mahabharata. While no concrete details have been revealed about the cast, the rumours of South superstar Nani being a part of it have also been making the rounds.

It was during a pre-release event in Hyderabad for Nani's upcoming film HIT: The Third Case, that SS Rajamouli officially confirmed the ongoing rumours about Mahabharata.

Rajamouli said, "All I can say is that Nani is definitely a part of it."

Earlier during the promotions of RRR, SS Rajamouli had spoken about Mahabharata and why it is a huge deal. He had elaborated on bringing his own magical touch and spin to the Indian epic. Furthermore, he had revealed that he would only talk about the cast, once the script was done.

The director had said, "The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you have seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added."

SS Rajamouli further revealed, "If I get to the point of making Mahabharata, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film."

As for Nani, his upcoming film HIT: The Third Case releases in theatres on May 1, 2025.

