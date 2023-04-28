The Crown: First Look At Reel Life Prince William And Kate Middleton

A still from The Crown. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Popular series The Crown's versions of Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived. Netflix revealed the first images of Ed McVey, 23, as Prince William and Meg Bellamy, 19, as Kate Middleton on Thursday. As shown in the photos, the two are at St. Andrews during their university days. They met there in 2001, while Middleton was studying art history. The Crown Season 6 will be the final season of Netflix's hit drama about the royal family.

As reported by New York Post, the show has spanned decades so far, going back to the early days of Queen Elizabeth II. The final season will cover the '90s, including the death of Princes Diana, which has already caused controversy.

Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth for Season 6, while Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

Creator Peter Morgan has previously said that the show won't cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their various controversies.

Netflix's official description of the photos reads, "As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew's, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins."

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the final season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)