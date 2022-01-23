Filmmaker Selvaraghavan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Selvaraghavan posted this. (Image courtesy: selvaraghavan)

On Sunday, filmmaker Selvaraghavan shared a tweet where he updated his followers about his Covid diagnosis. The filmmaker asked those who came in contact with him to get checked for the virus. "I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing." K. Selvaraghavan, brother of south star Dhanush also wrote: "Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe," in his tweet. The 44-year-old filmmaker has made south Indian films like Nenjam Marappathillai, NGK and Mayakkam Enna.

Earlier in the month, playback singer Arijit along with his wife Koel Roy tested positive for COVID'19. Sharing the news on his Facebook account, Arijit wrote: "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves."

Even producer Madhur Bhandarkar also tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker issued a statement and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Madhur wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself." He added, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami among more have also contracted the virus.