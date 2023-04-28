Filmfare Awards 2023: Kajol's Outfit Was Inspired By 'Red Carpet Heroes' Ajay Devgn, SRK, Aamir And Salman

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol's outfit deserves an award of its own. She came, saw and conquered the red carpet at this year's Filmfare Awards. Kajol wore a suit to the event and not just any suit. Her outfit had its own story. She revealed in her caption, "Decided to be my own hero today off the red carpet and on it. Inspiration from the all time red carpet heroes." The heroes she was referring to are Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn, and the 3 Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. Kajol has co-starred with all the aforementioned actors. Kajol gave herself the credits for the fabulous idea and the watch she wore belongs to husband Ajay Devgn. She added the hashtags #doitlikeawoman.

The comments section is equally fun to scroll. Fans were quick to spot Ajay Devgn's watch. "I was just gonna say it's Ajay's watch I wasn't wrong," wrote a fan. "HER >>>," read another comment. "Watched now by: your wives around the world," read another comment. "Who needs the Khans when we have you," another one read. "You look so stunning in your suit. Show them," wrote another. This Instagram user spoke for all of us with this comment: "Love the caption."

See Kajol's post here:

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). The film was directed by Revathy and it released last year. Kajol is best-known for performances in hits as well critically acclaimed films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, to name a few.

In the recent years, the actress has starred in the National Award winning Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring husband Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan. She also featured in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.