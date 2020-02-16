Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh Receives Best Actor Trophy From 'Legend' Madhuri Dixit: 'Etched In My Heart Forever'

Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh received Best Actor award. (courtesy: ranveersingh )

It's was a big win for Ranveer Singh and his film Gully Boy at the 65th Filmfare Awards, and he can't keep calm. The event, which was held in Assam for the first time, was attended by a bevy of Bollywood stars on Saturday evening. Ranveer Singh was awarded the Best Actor for his 2019 film Gully Boy at the Filmfare Awards. The actor received his trophy from 'one of the greats,' 'legend of the silver screen' and 'the one and only,' Madhuri Dixit. Ranveer Singh shared his 'special' moment and posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: "A very special moment that I'll never forget. Receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the greats. Legend of the silver screen .The one and only, Madhuri Dixit. Etched in my heart forever."

Gully Boy topped the list of receiving the highest number of awards at Filmfare. As Ranveer took the Best Actor award, co-star Alia Bhatt swept the Best Actress award for Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash received the Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively for the same film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also fetched her Best Director and Best Film awards at the big night.

Zoya Akhtar's absence from the Filmfare Awards didn't stop Ranveer Singh from the sharing his happiness with her. The 34-year-old actor video-called Zoya Akhtar in the wee hours of Sunday. Sharing the big win, he took a screenshot of her face from the video call and posted it on Instagram. Ranveer Singh wrote: "Look at that face!"

Zoya Akhtar left a comment on the post saying, "Haha you woke me up!" The picture was flooded with comments from various Bollywood stars. Deepika Padukone wrote, "Historic! Love you both!" while Vijay Varma, who stars in Gully Boy as Moeen Arif, added a comment saying, "Champions." Siddhant Chaturvedi, who also features in the film as rapper MC Sher, left a heart emoji on the post.

Gully Boy swept the maximum Filmfare awards with a total number reaching 13. Sharing this achievement on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Boht hard."

Filmfare Awards was held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The award function was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal.