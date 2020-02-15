Filmfare Awards 2020: List Of Winners

Filmfare Awards 2020: A still from Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards are being held in Guwahati, Assam. Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for their track Apna Time Aayega from the 2019 film Gully Boy, which also won the trophy for the Best Music Album. Govinda was felicitated with an Excellence In Cinema awards for his contribution in the film industry. Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi set the stage on fire at the Filmfare Award night with their power-packed performances.

Here are this year's Filmfare winners so far:

Best Picture -

Best Director -

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) -

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) -

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Music Album - Gully Boy (Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar) and Kabir Singh (Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva)

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Dialogue -

Best Screenplay -

Best Original Story -

Best Debut Director -

Best Debut (Male) -

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Debut (Male) -

Best Debut (Female) -

Best Action - War

Best Background Score - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Costume - Sonchiriya

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX - War

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi

Best Short Film in Fiction - Bebaak

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - Village Of A Lesser God

Best Actor Female Short Film - Sarah Hashmi, Bebaak

Best Actor Male Short Film - Rajesh Sharma, Tindey

The venue for the 65th Filmfare Awards is the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati and the award show is being hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

(This list is being updated as and when the awards are announced)