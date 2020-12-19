Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Paatal Lok Off To A Great Start. List Of Winners

Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: A still from Paatal Lok. (Image courtesy: primevideoin )

Highlights This is the first edition of Filmfare OTT Awards

Raat Akeli Hai won the Best Film (Web Original) Award

Panchayat won the Best Comedy Series Award

This year, Filmfare introduced the first edition of OTT Awards, for all the excellent web-series that redefined binge watching for us. Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok won the Best Original Story, as well as Best Screenplay awards while Panchayat won the Best Comedy Series Award. Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai was given the Best Film (Web Original) trophy. Only series released between August 01, 2019 and July 31, 2020 were considered for the award show. Actress Tisca Chopra, filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Onir and actresses Seema Pahwa, Amruta Khanvilkar and Zareen Khan were among the celebrities who graced the red carpet at the Filmfare 2020 OTT Awards, held in Mumbai.

Here's the complete list of winners

Best Series -

Best Director, Series -

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) -

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) -

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) -

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) -

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) -

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) -

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Original Story, Series - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) -

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Female) -

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Male) -

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man

Best Screenplay - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Cinematographer - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Art-Direction -

Best Editor - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS

Best Costume - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS

The list is being updated as and when announced