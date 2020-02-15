Filmfare Awards 2020: A Glimpse Of Madhuri Dixit And Ranveer Singh's 'Backstage Shenanigans'

Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh are in full preparation mode for the 63rd edition of the Filmfare Awards, which are slated to take place in Assam on Saturday night. The actors made our day by sharing a couple of boomerang videos from their backstage "masti and mazak." While Madhuri Dixit has been nominated for the Best Actress in Supporting Role for her performance in Kalank, Ranveer has been nominated for the Best Actor in the Leading Role award for Gully Boy, also nominated for the Best Film. From all the videos and photos, our favourite turns out to be the one shared by Madhuri Dixit on her Instagram story on Friday night. In the clip, Madhuri and Ranveer gave us a glimpse of their "backstage shenanigans."

In the clip, Madhuri can be seen wearing a grey t-shit, which she accompanied with a black hoodie and black trousers. Ranveer, on the other hand, gave us fashion goals by wearing a multi-coloured shirt and trousers.

Here's a still from the aforementioned boomerang video that Madhuri Dixit shared on Friday:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also shared glimpses of his rehearsals session and we just love his white outfit.

Along with Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and choreographer Shiamak Davar also flew into Assam to rehearse for the awards. See what they shared from the rehearsals on social media:

The 65th Filmfare Awards will be held in Guwahati today. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and others will set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances.