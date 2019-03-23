Filmfare Awards 2019: 'Nervous About My Performance,' Says Ranveer Singh Backstage

Ranveer Singh at the Filmfare Awards' rehearsals (courtesy Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, who is one of the hosts for the 64th Filmfare Awards this year, just revealed that no matter how calm he looks, he is rather nervous about his stint on Bollywood's biggest night. In a backstage video tweeted by Filmfare, the 33-year-old actor was asked about his performance when he said: "Wow. I am really nervous about my performance. They are panicking a bit backstage because its time. I'm hosting and I'm performing. So, there a lot of work and I should get to it." The video also offers the first glimpse of Ranveer's look for the night. Known for his flamboyant sense of fashion and quirky wardrobe choices, Ranveer sported a very retro and moustachioed look in a printed satin suit and oversized shades.

Check out what Ranveer Singh says here:

Meanwhile, looks like Ranveer Singh changed into this:

Ranveer shared a glimpse of his rehearsal for the Filmfare Awards earlier on Saturday and wrote: "JOY-UNIT!" Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Ranveer Singh is expected to deliver blockbuster performances to popular tracks from his own films.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is nominated in two categories tonight - Best Actor and Critics' Choice For Best Actor - for "Padmaavat." Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period piece "Padmaavat" has the highest number of nominations - 17, including Best Film, Best Actress for Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, Best supporting Actor and Best Director categories.

Ranveer Singh co-host the 64th Filmfare Awards with Shah Rukh Khan. The venue for the 64th Filmfare Awards is Jio Gardens in Mumbai.

