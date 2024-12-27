Dr Manmohan Singh's Death: Tributes Pour In From Film Fraternity

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died in New Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 92 years old.

His death has left a huge void in Indian politics. The former Prime Minister, known for his calm demeanour and dignity in the face of the wildest of storms, was a much revered figure in Indian politics. Singh was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

His death was condoled by the Indian film fraternity.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his X account, and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma wrote, "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten. #DrManmohanSingh #waheguru”.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of the former Prime Minister and captioned it, "Dr. Manmohan Singh, a true visionary. His legacy will inspire us forever. Om Shanti."

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Rest in peace Dr Manmohan Singh Ji."

Director Hansal Mehta wrote an emotional note, stating, "The nation owes him an apology. More than anyone else, I owe him one. Whatever the compulsion, whatever small role I played in that travesty, or whatever the original intent, it is a regret I will carry with a very heavy heart. Sorry, sir. Beyond your achievements as an economist, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, you were an honorable man—a rare gentleman in a field dominated by ruffians."

Madhuri Dixit wrote in her Instagram stories, “Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. He was a remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Instagram/Madhuri Dixit

Diljit Dosanjh paid his tribute by sharing a picture and writing, “Oh Waheguru.”

Instagram/ Diljit Dosanjh

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, whose dignified leadership and pivotal role in India's economic liberalization transformed the nation. His wisdom and integrity will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti #DrManmohanSingh."

Actor Ravi Kishan wrote, “Received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet. Om Shanti #ManmohanSingh."

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji marks the end of an era. As the architect of India's economic reforms, his dedication to public service has shaped modern India. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti."

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten."

Instagram/ Sanjay Dutt

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Today we have lost one of India's finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India's economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji."

Actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in ‘Gadar 2', took to the stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohan Singh."

Instagram/ Sunny Deol

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen Our country has ever produced, highly educated, most graceful, soft-spoken and humble leader Dr Manmohan Singh Ji! His visionary and game-changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history."

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 26, 2024

"I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace Manmohan Ji !! Om Shanti," he added.

Salman Khan, whose upcoming movie Sikandar had a teaser release scheduled for today, had it postponed, the production house announced.

Dr Manmohan Singh is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The Indian government has declared a seven-day state mourning. The former Prime Minister's funeral will be held tomorrow, December 28.