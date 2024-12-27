"He Used To Praise Me A Lot": Lalu Yadav Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

In the wake of the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fondly recalled his close association with the esteemed economist and leader. Speaking to ANI, Lalu Yadav highlighted the strong personal rapport he shared with Manmohan Singh frequently praising his efforts during their time together in government.

"It is a great loss to the country. Dr Manmohan Singh was an honest leader against whom no allegations were ever made. I was also a minister in his cabinet, and I received immense support from him when I was serving as the Railway Minister. Hearing the news of his passing has come as a deep shock. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul," he said.

आदरणीय पूर्व प्रधान मंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह के निधन का दुखद समाचार सुना। सरदार मनमोहन सिंह जी ईमानदारी, सादगी, सज्जनता, सरलता, विनम्रता, बुद्धिमत्ता व दूरदर्शिता की प्रतिमूर्ति थे। आर्थिक उदारीकरण के शिल्पकार सरदार मनमोहन सिंह ने आधुनिक व स्वावलंबी भारत की नींव रखी।



उनका जाना एक… pic.twitter.com/CuDwRq6XXJ — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 26, 2024

"We had a very good relationship, and he used to praise me a lot. It was during his time that significant progress was made in the railway sector, and the country saw advancement. He served as the Prime Minister for 10 years. His passing has deeply saddened me," Lalu Yadav added.

The RJD chief also emphasized that today, the country needs more people like Dr Singh.

"He was renowned as an economist around the world. Today, the country needs more people like him, and his absence will certainly be felt," he said.

According to the Congress sources, the remains of the former Prime Minister will be brought to AICC headquarters in New Delhi tomorrow for people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed near Rajghat.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.

He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Dr Singh was given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

