Hrithik Roshan To His American Trainer: 'The World Needs More Men Like You'

Hrithik Roshan and his trainer Kris Gethin in a still from the video. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is currently super busy with the prep work for his upcoming film Fighter. How do we know, you ask? The actor has shared an update on Instagram, and we are thrilled. The first slide is a video. Here, Hrithik is performing heavy-weight shoulder exercises using cables. We can spot his trainer Kris Gethin assisting the actor during the reps. Next, a happy picture featuring Hrithik and Kris Gethin. Talking about the intense workout sessions, Hrithik wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tomorrow. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind.”

Thanking Kris Gethin for all the patience and hard work, Hrithik Roshan added, “And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for your integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That's for sure. Frankly, I don't know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me :) Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon.”

Replying to the post, Kris Gethin said, “Thank you, mate. And I hope some of your good looks, bicep peaks and dance moves rub off on me. It's always a pleasure and I can't wait to see the bar you set next.” Actor Zayed Khan wrote, “Can't wait to see how chiselled you have become this time around brother.” Zayed is the brother of Hrithik's ex-wife, designer Sussanne Khan.

Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik and Siddharth have previously worked together in War.