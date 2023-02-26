Hrithik Roshan's Failed Attempt To Fist Bump With A Kid Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Still from a video. (courtesy: mikhailahmed)

Hrithik Roshan's adorable attempt to fist bump and hign five with a toddler might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. The Dhoom 2 actor, who had recently hosted television actor Mohsin Khan, his sister Zeba Khan Ahmed and her son Mikhail Ahmed at his house, was captured trying to fist bump with baby Mikhail in a video posted on Instagram by the latter. In the video, we can see Hrithik Roshan trying hard to fist bump the baby but failing despite several attempts. Mikhail who is comfortably perched upon his uncle, Mohsin's lap refuses to fist bump and turns his face away. As the toddler looks away, Hrithik can be heard saying, "No? Okay. Next time." The video ends with the actor patting the child on his back and saying, "Nice to meet you guys." The video was shared with the caption, "Happy day with Hrithik Roshan." Take a look at it:

On Friday, a series of pictures were posted by Mohsin Khan on his Instagram Handle. In one of the photos, we can even see Hrithik trying to get a look at Mikhail who has his head resting on his uncle's chest as he carried him in his arms. Mohsin Khan captioned the post, "An honor to meet with this beautiful human one of the biggest actors and the best-looking guy in the world. Thank you for welcoming us into your gorgeous home (red heart emoji)." Here is the post:

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan's stunt double Mansoor Ali Khan's birthday post for the actor set social media abuzz. The reason? The Internet thought that the stuntman bore an uncanny resemblance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mansoor Ali Khan, posting a picture from the sets of Vikram Vedha, wrote this in his note for Hrithik Roshan: "Happy Birthday Bhai Hrithik Roshan. You are a Superstar with a pure heart, so grounded and so humble, so caring, so loving person who always appreciates and respect others' talent. Also, a super friendly human." Take a look.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2022 action thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.