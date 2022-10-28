Fighter: Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's Film Now Has A New Release Date

Deepika Padukone with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy hrithikroshan)

If you were also waiting for an update on Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's Fighter, we have good news for you. The film has got a release date now. Fighter will hit the theatres on Republic Day - January 25 - in 2024. Excited, right? The movie, which will be “India's first aerial action franchise,” will showcase the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18Studios, Marflix Pictures, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. Sharing the new release date with her fans on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Fasten your seatbelts! Fighter, India's first aerial action film, releases on January 25, 2024!” The poster alongside the announcement features fighter planes in the air. Hrithik Roshan's caption read, “January 25, 2024 - see you at the theatres! Fighter.”

Anil Kapoor also announced the release date in an unusual way. He wrote, “All systems go! Fighter is cleared for take-off on January 25, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don't let go!”

See Deepika Padukone's post here:

Fighter is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project. It marks the actress' second film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno. She has also signed Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with the filmmaker. Siddharth has previously worked with Hrithik in the 2019 film War and 2014's Bang Bang.

Hrithik Roshan announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride.”

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Fighter was earlier slated to release this year. It was rescheduled for a Republic Day release next year, when it would have clashed with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film, but the makers have now changed the date again.





Anil Kapoor joined the cast of Fighter in December last year. Hrithik Roshan welcomed the veteran actor onboard on his birthday with this tweet.

Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @AnilKapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighterpic.twitter.com/V0a73ZIAj5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 24, 2021

Fighter will be shot at locations across the world.