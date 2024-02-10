Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's Film Is Still Inching Towards Rs 200 Crore

Deepika and Hrithik in Fighter. (courtesy: s1danand)

Fighter, headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, is witnessing a dip in box office earnings on the third Friday since its release. As per a report by Sacnilk, the film has only made Rs 1.75 crore on Day 16 in the domestic market. It may be noted that Fighter did maximum business during the week, earning Rs 146.5 crore. Now, at the end of day 16, the total earnings of the film [India market] stands at Rs 189.25 crore. Fighter marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In addition to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in important roles.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has shared a BTS video on Instagram, in which he is seen talking about his character Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. His director Siddharth Anand and co-stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone also share their thoughts about Hrithik Roshan and his character in his video. Speaking about Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in the clip, director Siddharth Anand says, “I think Patty is a fiercely patriotic soldier. Puts his country before everything else, before personal egos and relationships and that is why he is so lovable.”

About Hrithik Roshan and his craft, Anil Kapoor said: “ He is very generous as a person, as a human being…he is very hardworking, he is very sincere, he is very committed. He has got a phenomenal presence. A presence which is God-given.” Deepika Padukone praised Hrithik Roshan and said: “We all know this person, Hrithik Roshan, on screen, but I think to actually work with him, to see how he functions, to see his process is very fascinating. He is extremely focused because he is such a perfectionist because he wants to get everything right and perfect.”

Hrithik Roshan in a note wrote about his character: “The dichotomy of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania took me some time to wrap my head around. Call him Patty or Shammi, there was a constant tug of war within him. Shammi is deeply vulnerable; Patty is headstrong and laser-focused. Shammi is bogged down by guilt; Patty is chasing redemption. Shammi is obedient, Patty is a rule-breaker, risk taker. Shammi is seeking his safe haven; Patty finds comfort in the confines of his Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. Shammi is the son, friend and lover, Patty is the #Fighter!”

Fighter released on January 25, and is jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.