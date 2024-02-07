Hrithik Roshan's Appreciation Post For Fighter Director Siddharth Anand: 'Thank You For Giving This Dream Wings'

Image was shared by Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Fighter, wrote an appreciation post for his director Siddharth Anand on Instagram on Wednesday. Sharing a short video from Fighter, the Kaabil star wrote, "The dichotomy of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania took me some time to wrap my head around. Call him Patty or Shammi, there was a constant tug of war within him. Shammi is deeply vulnerable, Patty is head strong and laser focused. Shammi is bogged down by guilt, Patty is chasing redemption. Shammi is obedient, Patty is a rule breaker, risk taker. Shammi is seeking his safe haven, Patty finds comfort in the confines of his Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. Shammi is the son, friend and lover, Patty is the #Fighter."

He continued in the caption, "Thank you @s1danand for giving this dream wings (literally), pushing us to dizzying heights and patiently attuning us to your vision. Thank you to an exceptionally talented cast @deepikapadukone @anilskapoor @iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi @iamsanjeeda , you all inspired me to give my best each and every day."

Meanwhile, Fighter's domestic box office collection continues to stay in single digits on weekdays. On day 13, the Siddharth Anand directorial made ₹ 3.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the movie, which is full of aerial action sequences, stands at ₹ 181.75 crore. Gradually inching towards ₹ 200-crore mark, Fighter stood out as the first-ever on-screen collaboration between powerhouse talents Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film, inspired by India's airstrike in response to a terrorist attack, also featured notable performances from Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and said, “Fighter is also a story of enduring camaraderie between Shamsher and his Air Force Academy batchmate Sartaj Gill (Karan Singh Grover). The relationship between the two fighter pilots and between Shamsher and Sartaj's wife Saanchi (Sanjeeda Sheikh) lays the foundation for the climax of the film. However, the bromance is a largely one-man affair.”

Fighter released on January 25.