'Felt Like A Deer Caught In The Headlights,' Writes Neetu Kapoor On Husband Rishi Kapoor's Death

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared a set of pictures on Tuesday

The photos also feature Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima

"2020 was quite a roller coaster!" wrote Neetu Kapoor in her post

For Neetu Kapoor, "2020 was quite a roller coaster." The actress lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in April this year and few months later, when she found something "to looks forward to" in the form of her new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor posted a set of photos and a video of herself, also featuring Rishi Kapoor, their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and wrote about how she felt after the death of her husband, one of the iconic stars of Bollywood. "2020 was quite a roller coaster! When YOU left, I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go," she wrote and added: "Jug Jugg Jeeyo was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to! Then COVID-19 happened. I could have never gone through so much without my cuties... thank you both for holding on, Ranbir and Riddhima...#jugjuggjeeyo."

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 this year after battling cancer for two years.

Read Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Earlier on Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor took off for a family vacation with son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. See now-trending pictures here:

Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2013 film Besharam, co-starring Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor, began filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in November. However, few days after the shooting schedule started, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actress shared details about her coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post in December. "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care," she wrote in her post.

Neetu Kapoor and other stars wrapped the shooting schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh recently.