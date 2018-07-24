Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Share Postcard-Worthy Pics From China

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are on a retreat in China. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Seems like Dangal actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are having a great time in China and we got a glimpse of their fun-filled China diaries through their respective Instagram posts. After attending the 4th Annual International Jackie Chan Action Movie Week in Datong over the weekend, Fatima and Sanya visited several locations including Beijing, Datong and Nanluoguxiang. The actresses have documented various facets of their China retreat on social media. On Tuesday, Sanya shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with a pile of lemons and wrote, "When life gives you lemons...you pose with them." Fatima, on the other hand shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with an umbrella. She wrote: Baarish toh ho nahi rahi.

Take a look at Sanya and Fatima's posts here:

@fatimasanashaikh A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jul 20, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

The major highlight of their China visit was when both the actresses met the legendary actor Jackie Chan. Fatima shared a glimpse of her major fan girl moment and wrote: "Just had a fan girl moment. I am in love with him. It was such a pleasure to meet him, such a charming, kind and an amazing person he is. Thank you so much for inviting us for your event." Sanya, too shared her big moment on social media.

Check out the posts here:

#jackiechanactionmovieweek A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jul 22, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal, which was Fatima Sana Shaikh's breakthrough film. They played the role of wrestler sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. Fatima has featured in films like Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4 as a child artiste and she later starred in Akaash Vaani and Bittoo Boss before signing Nitesh Tiwari-directed Dangal.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha and Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.