'Fast For Her': Prince Narula's Message To Men On Karwa Chauth

Yuvika Chaudhary with Prince Narula. (courtesy princenarula)

Highlights Prince posted a picture with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary

The couple can be seen twinning in yellow outfits in the picture

"No words will be enough to express how much I love you," wrote Prince

Reality TV star Prince Narula shared the cutest Karwa Chauth wish for his wife and actress Yuvika Chaudhary on his Instagram profile, on Wednesday. He shared a picture, in which the couple can be seen twinning in traditional yellow outfits. He can be seen holding a plate, which has the text "Fast For Her" printed on it." Sharing the post, Prince Narula wrote: "Meri Jaan, Yuvika Chaudhary, no words will ever be enough to express how much I love you, the amount of time we've spent doing things together this year, I don't think we've done before. I am so glad that ki sirf yeh sab hi nahin, poori zindagi tere naan share karne mili... Mujhse zyaada lucky koi nahin."

Later in his post, the actor also urged his fans and followers to fast for their partners. He wrote: "And this year, I want to celebrate Karwa Chauth with my pyaar and share that too." He signed off the post saying, "To all my lovely followers, I urge you all to pledge your support too. Post a picture with an empty plate and take a pledge to #FastForHer #happykarwachauth."

See Prince Narula's post here:

Prince Narula and Yuvika got married in October 2018. They won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Their love story began on the television reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince Narula became a household name after winning three reality shows back-to-back (Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss). His first TV show was Bado Bahu and he was also seen in a short role in Naagin 3. Prince Narula currently features as a gang leader on the television reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

Yuvika has featured in films such as Om Shanti Om, Naughty@ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She is also known for her roles in TV shows like Dafa 420, Amma and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, among others.