Farhan Akhtar's 'Splashback' Post Is Giving Anil Kapoor Serious Body Envy

Farhan Akhar's latest Instagram post proves that he is a "water baby." The actor, who will next be seen in Toofan, shared a throwback video of himself chilling like a villain in a pool in Maldives on Wednesday. In the "fast-forward" clip, Farhan can be seen showing off his epic "splashback" move by making a splash in a pool like a pro and guess who expressed his wish to try the actor's mind-blowing move? It's Farhan's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor, who even went on to comment on Farhan's post: "I want to do this next janam and have a body like this." Giving us a glimpse of his vacation, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Splashback" and accompanied his post with hashtags such as #FarOutdoors #maldives #blueskies #blueseas #waterbabies."

Farhan and Anil Kapoor have previously worked together in the 2013 drama Bombay Talkies (which featured the duo in special appearances) and in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

Farhan's post arrives a few days after Shibani Dandekar Instagrammed a similar throwback video from their vacation, in which she could be seen jumping into the sea. Needless to say, Farhan Akhtar turned photographer for her and recorded the whole video. Check it out:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actor's next release is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofan, co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Mr Mehra. The film, which will also feature Paresh Rawal, is slated to release on October 2 this year.