Farhan Akhtar's Pic With Shakya And Akira Is All About 'Daughter Shakti'

Farhan Akhtar with Akira and Shakya. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights "Daughter shakti makes my world go round," wrote Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar's post recieved over 63,000 likes on Instagram Farhan also posted a photo of his daughters with Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar clearly stated the reason behind his ear to ear grin in his latest Instagram entry. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor posted a million-dollar-picture of himself along with his daughters Shakya, Akira and another friend on his Instagram profile. He captioned the post: "Daughter shakti makes my world go round." Farhan added a heart emoji to the post. Just like us, Farhan's fans also loved the post and it was replete with several comments from fans. "Aww," commented a fan. "Nothing better than hugs with the family," wrote an Instagram user. "It's an amazing energy shared with them," wrote another.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On Monday, Farhan posted a picture of his daughter Shakya and Akira along with their grandfather and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In the picture, the trio could be seen smiling with all their hearts. "Dada time," read the comment on Farhan Akhtar's post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Farhan Akhtar often delights his fans by sharing pictures of his daughters on his Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts shared by the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Shakya is the elder of Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani's two children. They are also parents to Akira. Farhan married Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist, in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.

In terms of work, Farhan Akhtar was busy with the premiere of The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink also stars Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to release on October 11.

Other than that, Farhan Akhtar will also be seen in the sports drama Toofan, which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal.

