Inside Farhan Akhtar And Daughter Akira's 'Auto' Diaries

Akira with her father Farhan Akhtar (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar is a doting father and the reason we brought this up today is because the actor's latest Instagram post with his 12-year-old daughter Akira reminds us of that. Akira does not feature on father's Instagram profile quite often, which makes this post all the more special. Farhan managed to scoop some time off his busy schedule and went for an auto rickshaw ride with his daughter Akira, picture of which he has shared on his Instagram profile. In the rare photograph, the father-daughter duo can be seen happily posing together and we must tell you that they look simply adorable. Farhan captioned the post :"Auto pilots" and accompanied the post along with the hashtags #akistagram and #funtimes."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Akira is the younger of Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani's two children. They are also parents to Shakya. Farhan and Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist, got married in 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.

On Akira's 12th birthday in February this year, the 45-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with Akira and wrote and extensive note for her. "Age 12 is generally considered to be the end of one's childhood but I wish that you never ever lose touch with the child inside you. The child is precious because she is curious, she is innocent, her smile reaches her eyes, she trusts people, she loves without judgment, she is not afraid to make a mistake and learn from it," read an excerpt from Farhan's post.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The film will hit the screens in October this year.

