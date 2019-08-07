Farhan Akhtar Made Daughter Shakya's Birthday Special With This Pic

Farhan Akhtar with Shakya. (Image courtesy faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan shared a throwback picture on Instagram "Happy birthday Shakya... Love you," the actor wrote Shakya is the elder of Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani's two children

Farhan Akhtar struck gold in his family photo archive and shared a priceless picture of himself along with his daughter Shakya on his Instagram profile, on Wednesday. In the oh-so-adorable picture, the 45-year-old actor can be seen lovingly admiring his little daughter as she amusingly stares at the camera. Farhan captioned the post: "Happy birthday Shakya... Love you." Farhan accompanied the post with several heart emojis. Shakya rarely makes appearances on his father's Instagram profile, which makes this post even more special.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Shakya is the elder of Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani's two children. They are also parents to Akira. Farhan and Adhuna, a celebrity hairstylist, got married in 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.

Earlier this year, Farhan shared a picture of his daughters- Shakya and Akira on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Happy campers. #akistagram #shakstagram." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Farhan Akhtar frequently features on the trends list for his rumoured relationship with model and VJ Shibani Dandekar. They are frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on late motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's life.

Other than that, Farhan Akhtar also has the sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in the pipeline. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.