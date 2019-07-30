Toofan: Paresh Rawal To Play Farhan Akhtar's Coach In The Film

Paresh Rawal (L) and Farhan Akhtar (R). (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Toofan will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Toofan is Rakeysh and Farhan Akhtar's second film together The duo have earlier worked together in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is the latest addition to the cast of Toofan. On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of the actor's association with the project on social media. Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the role of a boxing coach in the film, which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. The film reunites Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film will be written by Anjum Rajabali and it will collaboratively be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of August.

"Paresh Rawal is Farhan Akhtar's boxing coach in sport-drama Toofan... Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar reunite after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag... Scripted by Anjum Rajabali... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Rakeysh... Starts Aug-end... 2020 release," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Paresh Rawal is Farhan Akhtar's boxing coach in sport-drama #Toofan... Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar reunite after #BhaagMilkhaBhaag... Scripted by Anjum Rajabali... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Rakeysh... Starts Aug-end... 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/aE3BFTvNwb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Farhan Akhtar has been actively sharing pictures and videos from his preparatory session of the film. A few days ago, the Rock On! actor shared an intense video and he wrote: "And just when you think the 2 hour session is over, they make you sign out with this." He added the hashtag #BoxerLife to the post.

Besides Toofan, Farhan Akhtar also has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles, is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.