Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Tomorrow. Plus, A Court Date: Report

Fresh reports on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding surfaced on Thursday night. The couple is reportedly set to get married on Saturday and a civil ceremony will reportedly take place on Monday. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don't want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding."

"The couple will register the wedding at their Bandra house on February 21. A reception of sorts is to be held for friends and colleagues in the evening," the Hindustan Times report added.

Another report from Filmfare stated, "Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot on the 19th. A court marriage will follow after that on the 21st."

Meanwhile, Farhan's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar had earlier confirmed that the wedding will take place in February. He told Bombay Times in an interview earlier, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. The actor was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Farhan Akhtar's last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.