POV - 'Desigiri' In London With 40 Pounds Hotel Budget. Farah: Hold My Bag

Farah Khan and Williams the concierge in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: FarahKhan)

Farah Khan has added a new video to her London diaries. The filmmaker, who has been sharing hilarious posts from her getaway, gave us a glimpse of her “desigiri” in the new clip and, it is oh-so-relatable. The video opens with Farah Khan, dressed in a colourful kurta and black palazzo, walking into a hotel. “Hi, I am in London. I have come to his beautiful hotel and I am looking for a room to stay," she says. While interacting with the manager, Farah adds, “I need a room, what can you show me.” The hotel manager then shares the details of one of their luxe suites. Following this, the director-producer mentions that her budget is “40 pounds.” The hotel manager has a hilarious reply to Farah's 40-pound budget. He says, “40 pounds…I can show you the door.” In the caption, Farah Khan wrote, “Desigiri! Sabko aati nahi.. meri jaati nahi! #londondiaries. Thank you to Williams the concierge for sm [his] exceptional acting.”

Neelam Kothari left a bunch of laughing emojis in the comments. Amruta Subhash wrote, “Ohh my god [laughing emojis].”

People were particularly impressed with the manager's acting chops. They urged Farah Khan to cast him in her next project. One person said, “Cast William in your next venture, l am sure he will win accolades. Superb performance accompanied by you.” Another user commented: “Next movie main please consider this smart young man.”

Fans also lauded Farah Khan's “skill of entertaining.”

A day ago, Farah Khan talked about “one of the best things” in London: black cabs or the "great British taxi". In the video, Farah says, “One of the best things about London and the British are the black cabs, the great British taxi and I am going to get one.” However, the filmmaker's bizarre request to a cab driver left the internet in splits. When the cab driver asks, “Hello. How can I help you?” Farah replies in Hindi, “Bhaisahab, Lokhandwala chaloge?” Clearly in on the joke, the cab driver assists Farah with the directions. He says, "It's just that way". “Lokhandwala? That way? Okay,” Farah Khan adds concluding the video. “From London to Lokhandwala…thank you @go_london_taxi_tours for the directions,” she captioned the post.

In another fun video from London, Farah Khan is seen entering Primark, a popular retail store. The filmmaker mentions in the clip that the bag she is carrying was a gift from her BFF Karan Johar. Farah, in the caption, wrote, “What Gucci and Prada are to Karan Johar...@primark is to me #wheninLondon #weRindians...PS: By the way, the Gucci bag I am carrying was a birthday gift from…Karan [Johar], of course.”

Farah Khan is known for directing films such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.