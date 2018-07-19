Fanney Khan, Again: Producer Prernaa Arora Vs The World - A Short History

A poster of Fanney Khan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment is back with another controversy. After Parmanu and Kedarnath, the production company's latest dispute is over Fanney Khan, which stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. KriArj reportedly granted distribution rights of Fanney Khan to Vashu Bhagnani's company (Pooja Entertainment And Films Limited) when Prernaa was still producing the film. However, Vashu Bhagnani claimed his company was not credited appropriately when its trailer released in June. Now, Vashu Bhagnani filed a FIR against the company and their lawyer told mid-day: "KriArj has sold the India theatrical distribution (rights) to my client for Rs 10 crore. Rs 5.5 crore was to be paid when signing the agreement on December 16, 2017, and the rest, a week before the release (of the film). Since Prernaa needed money, my client paid her Rs 8.5 crore in advance. Now, T-Series (co-producers of Fanney Khan) tells us we don't have rights to distribute the film." Fanney Khan releases on August 3.



Vashu Bhagnani has also accused Prernaa Arora of violating their multiple projects deal, in which his company would have received the distribution rights of Parmanu, Kedarnath, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanney Khan, among others. KriArj Entertainment eventually opted out of three of the four projects but in the case of Parmanu, John Abraham dissolved their contract (more about that later).



"The Economic Offence Wing has summoned Altaf Hussain, who handles the finances of KirArj with the account books, and copies of the agreements. Prernaa has assured them that he will explain (matters)," Vashu Bhagnani's lawyer told mid-day.



As Vashu Bhagnani and Prernaa Arora settle their dispute, here's a summary of Prernaa Arora's other clashes.



Batti Gul Meter Chaalu vs Prernaa Arora



In April, the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chaalu was stalled for a few days due to non-payment issues. The filming resumed after Prernaa Arora settled the bills of the production unit. Later, Prernaa stepped down from the project and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar took over. Just like for Fanney Khan, Vashu Bhagnani also claimed the distribution rights of Batti Gul Meter Chaalu.



