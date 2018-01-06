Team PadMan On Likely Clash With Deepika Padukone's Padmavat: "Will Release Film As Per Schedule" PadMan co-producer said that Akshay Kumar's film will release as per schedule even if it means a clash with Deepika Padukone's Padmavat

69 Shares EMAIL PRINT Stills from Padmavat (L) and PadMan (R). New Delhi: Highlights Earlier, Prernaa Arora said the clash would be "foolhardy" The release date of Padmavat hasn't been announced yet 'All we know is PadMan' is releasing on January 25' PadMan co-producer Prernaa Arora told news agency PTI on Saturday that their film, starring Akshay Kumar, will release on January 25 even if Deepika Padukone's Padmavat releases on the same date. "I am clueless what is happening... with clash. I have no idea about it. Even we have heard about it. All we know is PadMan is releasing on January 25. Akshay announced it officially," KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora told PTI. She earlier told news agency IANS that Padmavati before the Censor Board's edits."Padmavat is a very important film. It's a beautiful film and it should release soon. I am also looking forward to see it. It depends on Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions to decide on the date," she added.







Padmavat was slated to hit the screens on December 1 last year but the Central Board Of Film Certification did not clear the film for release on time citing technical issues during submission. On December 30, the Padmavat clashing at the box office with Akshay's PadMan or Anushka Sharma's Pari.







Prernaa Arora, who is also co-producing Pari with Anushka, told PTI: "We are coming on February 9, we are waiting for official announcement on 'Padmavati' release date, so till then we cannot comment."



Pari is already set for a box office battle with Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Pyar Ka Punchnama director told PTI: "I see no sense in clashing with a big film like Padmavat and harming the best release my film can get. If Padmavat comes on February 9 I will change the release date of my film."



Meanwhile, things have not cooled down for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, which is still facing massive opposition from Rajput fringe outfits demanding a ban on the movie. Padmavat also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film's subject is the folklore of Rani Padmini, who performed jauhar with several Rajput women to avoid capture by Alauddin Khilji and his army after they invaded the fort of Chittor.



(With inputs from PTI and IANS)



co-producer Prernaa Arora told news agency PTI on Saturday that their film, starring Akshay Kumar, will release on January 25 even if Deepika Padukone'sreleases on the same date. "I am clueless what is happening... with clash. I have no idea about it. Even we have heard about it. All we know isis releasing on January 25. Akshay announced it officially," KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora told PTI. She earlier told news agency IANS that it would be "foolhardy" to release her film on the same day as Padmavat , which was calledbefore the Censor Board's edits."is a very important film. It's a beautiful film and it should release soon. I am also looking forward to see it. It depends on Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions to decide on the date," she added.was slated to hit the screens on December 1 last year but the Central Board Of Film Certification did not clear the film for release on time citing technical issues during submission. On December 30, the CBFC cleared Padmavt for release with five edits (including the change in title). Ever since there are reports ofclashing at the box office with Akshay's PadMan or Anushka Sharma'sPrernaa Arora, who is also co-producingwith Anushka, told PTI: "We are coming on February 9, we are waiting for official announcement on 'Padmavati' release date, so till then we cannot comment."is already set for a box office battle with Luv Ranjan's. Thedirector told PTI: "I see no sense in clashing with a big film likeand harming the best release my film can get. Ifcomes on February 9 I will change the release date of my film." Meanwhile, things have not cooled down for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, which is still facing massive opposition from Rajput fringe outfits demanding a ban on the movie.also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film's subject is the folklore of Rani Padmini, who performedwith several Rajput women to avoid capture by Alauddin Khilji and his army after they invaded the fort of Chittor.(With inputs from PTI and IANS)