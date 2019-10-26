Fan Gropes Nick Jonas During Jonas Brothers Concert. 'That's Horrible,' Says Twitter

Nick Jonas shared this picture. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Highlights Nick Jonas' security personnel tried to intervene The Jonas Brothers concluded their Happiness Begins Tour recently "This is so disrespectful to the artist," wrote an angry Twitter user

Singer Nick Jonas along with his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas recently concluded their 'Happiness Begins' tour in South California on a grand note. However, now a video shared by fan clubs is being circulated on social media, in which a female fan can be seen getting too close for comfort and touching Nick Jonas inappropriately. Nick Jonas' security personnel tried to intervene and stopped the female fan, however, she did not stop. Fans of the 27-year-old singer criticised the concert-goer in strongly-worded tweets. "It's sad just because people pay tickets for shows, they feel entitled to touch them, etc. Yet forgetting that's assault if you want to be specific. That's horrible," wrote a Twitter user while another added, "This is so disrespectful to the artist! I know as a fan you're happy to see your idol but don't touch them like that."

As of now, Nick Jonas hasn't issued a statement on this now viral incident.

This is so disrespectful to the artist! I know as a fan you're happy to see your idol BUT don't touch them like that.. — Nathali Gankema (@Nathali30) October 24, 2019

Nobody should be doing that at all it makes it very uncomfortable for the other fans as well as the band performing on stage — Alysha (@LyshaLee26) October 23, 2019

#KeepYaHandsOffThePerformers

It's sad just because people pay tickets for shows, they feel entitled to touch em etc. Yet forgetting that's assault if you wanna be specific.

That's horrible. — Renee (@skyessong) October 24, 2019

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas reunited as boy band The Jonas Brothers in February 2018, six years after they split up. Their reunion track Sucker, also featured Nick's actress Priyanka Chopra, Kevin's wife Danielle and Joe's wife Sophie Turner (then fiancée). After releasing tracks such as Sucker and Cool, the Jonas Brothers set out for the Happiness Begins tour to promote their album.

As of now, the Jonas Brothers haven't announced their next collaboration project, however, Nick Jonas, who is also an actor, has several films in the pipeline including Jumanji: The Next Level and Chaos Walking.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.