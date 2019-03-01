The Internet Is A 'Sucker' For The Jonas Brothers' New Single

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a still from Sucker. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The video hit the Internet on Friday Sucker marks the comeback of the Jonas brothers after six years The video also features Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie Turner

Jonas Brother's much-awaited single Sucker hit the Internet today and just like most of us, fans are also going gaga over the song. The music video, which features Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, with their respective partners - Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, garnered some very interesting reactions from fans on Twitter. Needless to say, fans were excited to see the video Sucker, which marks the comeback of the Jonas brothers after six long years. The Internet can't keep calm and neither can we, which is why we have handpicked some of our favourite posts shared by fans on Twitter.

For anyone who has grown up listening to the Jonas Brothers will find this tweet relatable.

Every jo bros fan in their mid 20s rn:#JonasBrotherspic.twitter.com/mD9Z1F0cQ1 — kelsie. (@innocent_niall) March 1, 2019

The Internet also loved Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner's special appearance in the video. These tweets are proof:

Move over Kardashians, there's a new Royal family in America #jonasbrotherspic.twitter.com/c01uHUTaa0 — Alexis Martinez (@16Martineza) March 1, 2019

I wanna join this empire, where do I sign up? #JonasBrotherspic.twitter.com/FN2o6FeUtB — bella mercury (@taylordelicate) March 1, 2019

Any avid Jonas Brothers fan would know that the release of the band's comeback album Sucker is a big deal and in the words of this Twitter user, it's almost as if the "entire music industry has just been resurrected."

So....I'm just supposed to go to work tomorrow?? And act normal?? As if the entire music industry hasn't just been resurrected? #JonasBrotherspic.twitter.com/no2yjP6gFS — Maddie (@madikins531) March 1, 2019

The never-ending list of fans was not merely delighted to see the video, some fans even claimed that the song "saved them for depression." A Twitter user wrote: "In conclusion: Sucker just saved 2019, cured my depression, and I'll never be the same. Jonas Brothers, I'm a sucker for you."

In conclusion: Sucker just saved 2019, cured my depression, and I'll never be the same. #JonasBrothers I'M A SUCKER FOR YOUUUUU pic.twitter.com/qWhU2WoLZ3 — sam skye (@samskyee) March 1, 2019

Most of the Jonas Brothers fans expressed their happiness in the form of special GIFs. Check out some of the tweets here:

me at 1 am when everyone's trying to sleep #jonasbrotherspic.twitter.com/ZjIvy71xGG — (@saturnois) March 1, 2019

Some fans even compared this particular scene from the video to Alice In Wonderland. "This is giving me major Alice In Wonderland vibes and I'm loving it," tweeted a fan.

This is giving me major "Alice In Wonderland" vibes and I'm loving it ! #JonasBrotherspic.twitter.com/2eA3krR5T7 — Ines (@Ines_Comte) March 1, 2019

In case you still haven't watched Sucker. Check out the video here:

The Jonas Brothers shared the news of their comeback video on Friday night and they got a big shout out from Priyanka Chopra, who wrote: "And yes they're back and may I say... Hotter than ever. So proud of the family."

The Jonas Brothers became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas.