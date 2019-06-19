'Faith And Hard Work': Malaika Arora Comments (Thrice) On Arjun Kapoor's Obesity Post

Arjun Kapoor photographed during a workout session. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan cheered for Arjun Kapoor "You've always risen, better than ever," wrote Anshula Arjun Kapoor's next film is Panipat

Actor Arjun Kapoor's post on battling obesity went viral on social media with encouraging comments pouring in from his Instafam, including his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora, who posted the same message thrice (technical issue, maybe?). "Faith and hard work," she wrote and posted with a muscle arm emoticon. Arjun's celebrity friends such as Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan and family members including sister Anshula Kapoor and cousins Harshvardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor posted a few pictures from his workout session for his upcoming film Panipat and said that it took six months to achieve the look he wanted for the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film. He also talked about his "tough journey" of battling obesity.

Ranveer Singh, whose thunder Arjun Kapoor stole with one comment (more on that later) yesterday, commented, "ARRE ARRE ARRE BAUS !!!!!!" Varun Dhawan wrote: "Arjun Kapoor 2.0. I want IP rights." Arjun's sister Anshula added: "Because you've never let anything get the better of you, always risen - better than ever... You the man."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Screenshot of comments on Arjun Kapoor's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had quite a busy day on social media on Tuesday between posting about his own journey of losing several kilos and dropping hilarious comments on the posts shared by his friends Ranveer Singh and Vicky kaushal and his also rumoured girlfriend Malaika.

It started with Ranveer Singh, who could not contain his excitement about India vs Pakistan world cup match even two days after the home team won. On Ranveer's over-enthusiastic post, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Baba you were the best player off the pitch... what a playa!!! The fashion mafioso the cricket gangster the nuanced celebrator the power hitter!!! #subtltythynameranveersingh"

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.(Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

He didn't spare Malaika Arora, who posted a pictorial guide to nailing a ponytail. Arjun Kapoor stated the obvious in the comments thread: "Still not tied after 5 pictures."

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Malaika's post. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

On Uri star Vicky Kaushal brooding picture of himself captioned, "In the mood for..." Arjun Kapoor's commented: "Luv."

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Vicky Kaushal's post.(Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted and his upcoming films are the aforementioned Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.