What Happened When Panchayat Actor Faisal Malik Told Amitabh Bachchan, 'We Should Shoot This After Six Months'

Faisal Malik in a still. (courtesy: X)

Faisal Malik, aka Prahlad, has been receiving much love and appreciation for his role in the latest season of Panchayat. The show, which also features Neena Gupta and Raghubhir Yadav, premiered on May 28. Recently, the actor was asked to share some fun bits from his first meeting with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Faisal Malik told Lallantop that he went to Big B's house with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming show. Recalling the meeting, the actor said, “I was excited because I was going to meet [Amitabh] Bachchan sahab. As soon as I saw him, I forgot the purpose of our visit and asked for his autograph.” Faisal also spoke about Big B's heartwarming gesture. The actor said, "When I told Amitabh Bachchan that I am from Allahabad he asked if I would like to have til laddoos [sesame laddoos]."

Faisal Malik confessed he was extremely excited about the laddoos and thought that Amitabh Bachchan wouldn't have them because of the hard texture of the sweet. The actor said, "I thought he wouldn't be able to eat it because of his age. Sorry, I shouldn't say this. But when the laddoos arrived, he finished two before me. At that moment, I thought Amitabh Bachchan was lying about his age.”

Faisal Malik also shared an anecdote from the script reading session at Big B's house. He said that the cinema legend has an eye for details. "He remembered all 120 pages of the script. He didn't even have to look at the script to point out the mistake. He asked me, ‘When do you think we should shoot this?' I honestly responded, ‘Sir, we shouldn't shoot this now. We should shoot this after six months.' After we finished the meeting and stepped downstairs, I was told, ‘You don't work on this project. You leave it,' because I spoke the truth,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.