Panchayat Actor Durgesh Kumar AKA Bhushan On His Struggling Days: 'Suffered Depression Twice In 11 Years'

Durgesh Kumar AKA Bhushan from the Amazon Prime series Panchayat, has been hitting the right notes with his stellar performance. In a recent interview with Lallantop Durgesh Kumar recalled his struggling days and revealed he suffered depression twice in 11 years. He also talked about how he is getting more offers after Panchayat. Hailing from Bihar's Darbhanga, Durgesh Kumar told Lallantop, "You need to be prepared psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally and economically to be an actor. I have suffered depression twice in 11 years. Unless you are not psychologically, economically and mentally healthy, please don't come in the acting field. I am being brutally honest about it."

Durgesh Kumar also shed light on the tough terrains of the film industry for the aspirants. He said, "This is no place to try. This place is filled with crazy people. All the successful people you see today, including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripahti, who were my seniors at the National School of Drama or even Nawazuddin Siddiqui, they are all half crazy people, nobody discloses this."

ICYDK, Durgesh Kumar's character was introduced in the second season of Panchayat. He is also called Banrakas in the series. He plays the character of Bhushan who aspires to be the pradhan and always attempts to blemish the existing pradhan (played by Raghubir Yadav).

Durgesh Kumar made his debut in films with Imtiaz Ali's Highway. He also acted in films like Sultan, Freaky Ali, Dhadak, janpath Kiss. However, he rose to fame with Panchayat. In recent time, he was seen in films like Laapataa Ladies and Bhakshak. Panchayat also stars Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak, among others.