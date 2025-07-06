"My Father's Dream Has Come True": Chief Justice BR Gavai Gets Emotional

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Saturday recalled his father's dream of seeing him become a judge, saying that dream has now come true. "I am happy that my father's dream has come true," said an overwhelmed CJI Gavai, holding back tears, as he addressed members of the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI), which hosted a grand felicitation in his honour.

CJI Gavai while speaking about his father, gets emotional. #CJIBRGavai pic.twitter.com/OJndppQZ9g — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 5, 2025

Taking to the stage, CJI Gavai said, "I am today standing before you not just as the Chief Justice of India but also as a member of AAWI. I remember joining the profession in 1983 under Advocate Raja Bhau Bhosale. My colleagues and I would often gather in Rooms 18 and 36, eating lunch together in a group of ten. Those memories remain etched in my heart."

CJI Gavai also paid tribute to the legacy of judges who shaped the discourse on social and economic justice in the country. Referring to landmark judgments and contributions of Justices PB Sawant, PN Bhagwati, and former CJI YV Chandrachud, he said, "The pragmatic interpretation of our Constitution about social and economic justice... I would say J Sawant has a great contribution to it, especially his contribution in Indra Sawhney judgment."

The event, held as part of AAWI's 161st anniversary celebrations, was marked by cultural performances by advocates and their children.

CJI Gavai was felicitated by AAWI President and senior members of the legal community. Government pleaders Neha Bhide (Appellate Side), Poornima Kantharia (Original Side), and Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar also joined in honouring the Chief Justice.

A week earlier, at an event hosted by the Nagpur District Court Bar Association, the Chief Justice had offered rare insights into the sacrifices and legacy that shaped his life. He recalled how his father's unfulfilled ambition to become a lawyer had defined his own path. "I wanted to be an architect," he said. "But my father had different dreams. He wanted to be a lawyer but couldn't because of his role in the freedom movement."

Choked with emotion, CJI Gavai remembered the struggles of his parents, particularly his father's commitment to Dr BR Ambedkar's ideology. "My father gave himself to the service of Ambedkar. He wanted to be an advocate himself, but couldn't fulfill that wish as he was arrested for being part of the freedom movement."

"All responsibility fell on my mother and aunt," he said.

"Later, when my name was recommended for the post of a judge in the high court, my father said if you remain a lawyer, you will only go after money, but if you become a judge then you will walk on the path laid down by Ambedkar and do good for society."

His father died in 2015 and did not witness his son becoming the 52nd Chief Justice of India. CJI Gavai added, "We lost him in 2015, but I am glad my mother is there."