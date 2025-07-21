"We Don't Watch News, YouTube Interviews": Chief Justice On Probe Agency Remark

In response to a remark asking the Supreme Court not to be swayed by the "narratives" against the central probe agency, Enforcement Directorate, Chief Justice B R Gavai on Monday said, "We do not watch news and watch YouTube interviews".

A bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing a suo motu case over the ED summoning senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal for rendering legal opinions to their respective clients.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, shared concerns and said the issue had been taken up at the highest level and the probe agency asked to not issue notices to the lawyers for rendering legal advice.

Mr Mehta, however, pointed out attempts to malign institutions by creating false narratives.

"As far as general observations are concerned, sometimes misconstrued, depending upon individual cases. I am saying this, not the ED, there is a concerted effort to create a narrative against an institution. My lords may find in a few cases where there is overstepping...," the solicitor general said.

"We are finding this (overstepping by ED) in many cases, it is not like we are not finding," the CJI said.

CJI Gavai, who was indisposed a week ago, added, "We don't watch the news; haven't seen YouTube interviews. Only last week I managed to watch a few movies."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)