Top Court To Hear End-Of-Life Limit Plea For BS VI Vehicles In NCR On July 28

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 28 a plea questioning whether BS VI-compliant vehicles should have an end-of-life period of 15 years for petrol variants and 10 years for diesel variants in the National Capital Region.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran agreed to hear the plea after a counsel mentioned it for urgent listing, saying the government cannot override the court's earlier directions on pollution control.

The government cannot alter the limits already set by the Supreme Court for curbing vehicular emissions to check pollution in Delhi, the counsel said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)