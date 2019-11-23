Fab Pics From Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif's TGIF Bash With 'Fab Girls', Courtesy Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared inside pics from Rohini Iyer's party (courtesy ektaravikapoor)

Highlights Priyanka attended Rohini Iyer's party on Friday Also spotted was Katrina Kaif Vaani, Bhumi, Aditi, Kriti and others were there too

Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai on Friday and headlining the guest list were "fab girls" Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The glitzy guest list also included another set of "fab girls"such as Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha and Vaani Kapoor. However, the men's corner was also well represented by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who also checked in with their plus ones at the party. TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, who also got an invitation to Rohini Iyer's party, shared glimpses "the blast" they had at the TGIF bash on Instagram. "Fab girls with me and mushy! Thank you, Rohini Iyer. I have had a blast after long," Ekta captioned a customary party selfie featuring a bevy of stars in a single frame - Priyanka, Katrina, Nushrat, Huma, Kriti and Tahira Kashyap.

For a photo with Ayushmann and Nushrat, who co-starred in Dream Girl, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Dream girls n boys with Bala." Ayushmann is currently basking in the glossy of his new film Bala's box office success.

Bhumi Pednekar had to had to share a selfie with Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Mumbai for the shooting of Netflix film The White Tiger.

Diana Penty added to the collection with a photo of these "happy faces."

The guests of Rohini Iyer's party were also patient with the paparazzi while exiting the party. Priyanka Chopra was stunning in satin, yellow separates while for Katrina Kaif, an LBD always does the trip.

While Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with wife Tahira Kashyap, his brother Aparshakti came with his wife Akriti Khurrana. Meanwhile, Aditi roped in Rohini Iyer for a photoshoot because group photo toh banta hai, boss.

Kriti Sanon, who was smart and chic in a neon pink outfit, checked in with her sister Nupur. Also spotted was Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

Whose party look did you like the best from last night? Tell us in the comments below.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.