Eva Longoria And Husband Jose Baston Welcome Their First Child

It's a boy for Eva Longoria and Jose Baston. Congratulations! The couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday (June 19) in Los Angeles, reports Hola! USA magazine. Eva and Jose have named their son Santiago Enrique Baston. The baby's pictures haven't been posted by the couple on social media yet but the first photo of him, cradled in Eva's arms, was shared with Hola! USA. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," they said. Eva, 43, and Jose, 50, began dating in 2013 and the couple got engaged in 2015. The couple got married in May 2016 in Mexico in a star-studded ceremony.
Eva's pregnancy was confirmed in December. Before the news broke, the actress shared a picture of herself and captioned it as, "He makes me blush."
He makes me blush #TuesdayMoodpic.twitter.com/g3hjrJhmoc— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 19, 2017
Of having babies, Eva earlier told People magazine. "I just turned 40, so I have thought, 'Is time running out?' I should be thinking about children, but I feel like my life is full."
Eva Longoria was previously married to NBA star Tony Parker and actor Tyler Christopher. But she didn't have any children for her previous marriages.
CommentsJose Baston, who is the president of Televisa, Latin American's media company, has three children from his previous marriage. Of his children Eva had told People, "They've been such a gift in my life."
Eva Longoria is best-known for her role in the popular TV series Desperate Housewives. She has also appeared in films like The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, For Greater Glory, Frontera and Lowriders.