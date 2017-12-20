Eva Longoria Is Reportedly Pregnant With First Child "Eva Longoria is four months pregnant with a son," a source told People

Though "he" could be referring to the photographer or Eva's husband, many fans and followers speculated that the gender pronoun was a subtle clue about her baby on the way. Some users also showered congratulatory messages on Eva's picture.

He makes me blush #TuesdayMoodpic.twitter.com/g3hjrJhmoc — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 19, 2017



Of having babies, Eva earlier told



Of Baston's children from his previous marriage, Eva said, "They've been such a gift in my life."



her role of Gabrielle Solis on the popular TV series Desperate Housewives. Eva Longoria has also appeared in films like The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, For Greater Glory, Frontera and Lowriders.



Congratulations, Eva Longoria and Jose Baston!star Eva Longoria is expecting her first child - a boy - with husband Jose Baston, reports People . On Tuesday, Eva Longoria's representative confirmed to People that Eva is four months pregnant with a son. Eva, 42, and Jose, 49, began dating in 2013 and the couple got engaged in Dubai in 2015. Later, Eva and Jose got married in May 2016 in Mexico in a star-studded party. Jose Baston, who has three children from his previous marriage, is president of Televisa, Latin America. Just hours before the news broke that Eva's expecting her first child, the actress shared a picture of herself, which read: "He makes me blush #TuesdayMood."Though "he" could be referring to the photographer or Eva's husband, many fans and followers speculated that the gender pronoun was a subtle clue about her baby on the way. Some users also showered congratulatory messages on Eva's picture.Of having babies, Eva earlier told People: "I just turned 40, so I have thought, 'Is time running out?' I should be thinking about children, but I feel like my life is full."Of Baston's children from his previous marriage, Eva said, "They've been such a gift in my life." Eva Longoria is best known for her role of Gabrielle Solis on the popular TV series. Eva Longoria has also appeared in films likeand