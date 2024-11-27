Rupali Ganguly's Step-daughter Esha Verma On Why She Shared Personal Details: "Their Response To My Statement Displayed Their True Character"

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma made it to the headlines after she made serious allegations against her father Ashwin Verma and the actress. Earlier, in an interview, the 26-year-old had accused Rupali of physically assaulting her mother in Mumbai, stating, "Rupali physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai." Esha also accused Ashwin of being "a very abusive man physically and emotionally." Now, Esha has shared a long note on Instagram Stories addressing how her decision to share her personal story has affected her and the people around her. She said, “Hi Everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

She continued, “For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn't escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so, I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty.”

Esha Verma added, “To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I've worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience. I want to encourage everyone to embrace their unique features and celebrate the traits passed down through generations, as they make us who we are. I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly.”

Esha Verma added that “after posting my last statement, which focused on my personal experiences, I chose to archive it after 48 hours and deactivate certain platforms.” Esha went on to add that “this will be her final statement on this matter.”

Addressing the purpose of the statement, Esha Verma added, “The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received. It is not intended to instigate further back and forth on this matter. I will not be participating in any interviews, further discussions, or commentary about this situation moving forward. My focus now is on healing, rebuilding, and embracing the next chapter of my life. The past few weeks have been overwhelming, and I took a necessary step back to recharge and prioritize the well-being of myself and my loved ones. I have come to understand that family is not always defined by blood but by the love, support, and loyalty of those who truly stand by you. I am now ready to move forward, leaving this behind with dignity and peace.”

Expressing her gratitude, Esha Verma added, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me during this time. Your kindness, encouragement, and understanding have been invaluable. This experience has been incredibly challenging, but it has also reminded me of my strength and resilience. I'm excited to embrace this new chapter with peace, authenticity, and dignity, surrounded by those who truly matter to me. Let's leave this behind and focus on creating brighter, stronger futures together. Thank you for being by my side. Sending love & peace to all, Esha V.”