Emraan Hashmi's <i>Ground Zero</i> Becomes First Film In 38 Years To Host Red Carpet Screening In Srinagar

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to make history as it becomes the first film in 38 years to host a red carpet screening in Srinagar. Emraan Hashmi arrived in Srinagar to mark the historic moment in the Indian cinema.

Sharing a selfie with director Tejas Deoskar on social media, Emraan Hashmi marked their arrival in Srinagar.

He wrote in the caption, "Touchdown... landmark day: first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #Srinagar. This is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers."

This special screening is dedicated to the Border Security Force, with soldiers and officers attending as guests of honour. The event stands as a tribute to their courage and sacrifice-values at the heart of the film.

In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi essays the role of Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a two year long investigation. Based on the BSF's most daring operation in the last 50 years, the film brings to life a true story of service, sacrifice, and strength, set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.