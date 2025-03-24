Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero To Release On This Date

Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Deoskar


Emraan Hashmi's <i>Ground Zero</i> To Release On This Date
This image has been taken from X account of Emraan Hashmi
New Delhi:

Ground Zero, an upcoming action thriller headlined by Emraan Hashmi, is set to release in theatres on April 25.

Inspired by BSF's (Border Security Force) operation, the teaser of the film will be attached to Salman Khan's film Sikandar, which is slated to release on March 30, according to a press release.

The plot follows Hashmi's character, a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), as he leads a two-year-long investigation into a high-stakes national security threat.

Ground Zero explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles faced by those who defend the nation.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is presented by Excel Entertainment. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

