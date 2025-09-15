Emmys 2025: John Oliver And Hannah Einbinder's Acceptance Speeches Censored, Here's What They Said

At the 2025 Emmy Awards, stars John Oliver and Hannah Einbinder not only took home awards but also made headlines for having parts of their speeches censored during the live broadcast. Both stars were bleeped out twice during their acceptance speeches.

John Oliver's Bleeped-Out Speech

John Oliver won the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for Last Week Tonight, continuing his long-standing success at the awards. However, it wasn't just the win that stood out, Oliver's acceptance speech was muted twice during the live telecast.

While the broadcast silenced parts of his speech, viewers quickly filled in the blanks on social media. According to one X (formerly Twitter) user, Oliver humorously directed a jab at fellow comedian Nate Bargatze, who was also attending the event.

"F**k you Nate Bargatze, that is a lot of money for you - and you can add a f*** to the swear jar as well," he said.

Hannah Einbinder's Political Statement Censored

Hannah Einbinder, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, also had part of her acceptance speech muted.

Towards the end of her speech, she gave a shout-out to her NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, before making a bold political statement that was censored during the live broadcast.

She opened her speech by joking about her past Emmy losses, saying, "I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it was actually cooler to continue to lose. But this is cool too! This is also punk rock."

Einbinder went on to thank the creators of Hacks, Jen Statsky, Paul W Downs, and Lucia Aniello, for supporting her both professionally and personally. She also praised her co-star Jean Smart, calling her "like a sun," and added, "I just get to stand in her warmth."

"Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine," Einbinder said before the broadcast cut the audio.

