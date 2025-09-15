Emmys 2025: <i>Adolescence</i> Actor Owen Cooper On Becoming Youngest Winner Ever, "I Was Nothing Three Years Ago"

Owen Cooper, who starred in Netflix's original Adolescence, becomes the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy. He bagged the award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie category.

In his winning speech, the 15-year-old actor said, "Wow, it's so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes back then, I didn't expect to be winning this award. I think tonight proves that if you learn and focus and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I'm thankful. I was nothing about three years ago, but I'm here now."

"It says my name on the statue, but it really belongs to all of the people who worked on the show," Cooper added.

Alongside him, the nominees in the limited-series supporting actor category included Javier Bardem for his role in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Rob Delaney from FX's Dying for Sex, Peter Sarsgaard and Bill Camp from Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, and Ashley Walters from Netflix's Adolescence.

The actor received a nomination for his portrayal of Jamie Miller in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence, marking his breakout role.

On the work front, he is set to star as Callum in the upcoming BBC drama series Film Club and has been cast as Young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which also stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.