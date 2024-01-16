Emmys 2024: The Bear, Succession, Beef Win Big

A still from The Bear 2. (courtesy: thebrearfx)

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 75th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear were the big winners on the night, scooping the honors for best drama and best comedy series respectively, among a haul of six each.

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: The Bear

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series:Beef

Lead Actor, Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lead Actress, Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor, Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress, Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Supporting Actress, Drama: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Supporting Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Supporting Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

