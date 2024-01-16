Emmys 2024: The Bear, Succession, Beef Win Big

A still from The Bear 2. (courtesy: thebrearfx)
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 75th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear were the big winners on the night, scooping the honors for best drama and best comedy series respectively, among a haul of six each.
Outstanding Drama Series: Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series: The Bear
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series:Beef
Lead Actor, Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lead Actress, Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor, Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress, Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Steven Yeun, Beef
Lead Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress, Drama: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor, Comedy: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Supporting Actress, Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Supporting Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Supporting Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
