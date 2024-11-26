International Emmys 2024: <i>The Night Manager</i> Loses Best Drama Series Award To French-American-Japanese Series <i>Les Gouttes de Dieu</i>

The 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024 was held on Monday night in New York, and Disney+Hotstar's The Night Manager was the only Indian show to be nominated this year. It was nominated under the Best Drama Series and fans were anticipating a win for the show. But The Night Manager lost the award to Les Gouttes de Dieu. The French-American-Japanese television series, which translates to Drops of God, has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Based on the manga of the same name, the series features Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita in the leading roles.

The Night Manager too is a remake of the superhit Hollywood show of the same name, which featured Tom Hiddleston in the lead. The Hindi version, which released in two parts, stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Saswata Chatterjee, and Prashant Narayanan, among others.

The cast and crew of The Night Manager flew down to New York to attend the awards show, and Aditya walked the red carpet along with the director Sandeep Modi, who was carrying the Indian flag.

Earlier during an interview, Aditya said, "The whole crew flew down. I had some time off from shoot too, so I felt it'd be a nice way to cap off the whole experience. It was a close-knit team that worked on the show, and everyone made time for this (to attend the Emmys)."

When asked about the show's nomination, Aditya said, "I am not thinking about all that. Maybe Sandeep (Modi, director) and everyone is, but I feel it's great that we were nominated. If we win, it would be like cherry on top."

